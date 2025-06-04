Hurricane wind speed categories: Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale explained

The Brief How are hurricanes rated? On a 1-5 scale, using the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale What is a major hurricane? A major hurricane is a Category 3, 4, or 5 storm with winds of at least 111 mph How long is hurricane season? June 1 - Nov. 30



When does a tropical depression become a tropical storm? And when does a tropical storm become a hurricane? What's the difference between a Category 1 and a Category 3 hurricane?

It's all about sustained wind speeds within the storm and how strong those winds are, as well as the potential damage to homes, buildings, and life.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1, and runs through Nov. 30. Forecasters are anticipating an above-average season with 13-19 named storms, 6–10 hurricanes, and 3-5 "major" hurricanes.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: How hurricanes are rated

Hurricanes are rated on a five-point scale – Category 1 to Category 5, referred to as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A hurricane that is ranked a Category 3, Category 4, or Category 5 storm is considered to be a "major" hurricane.

It's important to note that hurricanes are only categorized by their wind speeds, and not their other destructive properties, such as rainfall, flooding, storm surge, or tornadoes.

Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with sustained winds of 39-73 mph

Category 1 hurricane: Sustained winds of 74-95 mph

Category 2 hurricane: Sustained winds of 96-110 mph

Category 3 hurricane: Sustained winds of 111-129 mph

Category 4 hurricane: Sustained winds of 130-156 mph

Category 5 hurricane: Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher

What is a major hurricane?

Any hurricane that is at least a Category 3 hurricane or higher is considered to be a major hurricane, resulting in devastating or catastrophic wind damage.

Hurricane wind damage by Category

Category 1: Some

Category 2: Extensive

Category 3: Devastating

Category 4: Catastrophic

Category 5: Catastrophic

Who were Herbert Saffir and Robert Simpson?

Herb Saffir and Robert Simpson created the wind scale used to describe hurricanes and their damage impacts. Saffir was a wind engineer and Simpson was a meteorologist and former director of the National Hurricane Center.

Saffir died in 2007 at the age of 90 from surgery complications, according to the Associated Press at the time, citing Saffir’s son.

Simpson died in 2024 at the age of 102, according to an online bio.