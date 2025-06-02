Florida Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Sarasota on Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Monday morning in Sarasota.
What we know:
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. at The Westin Sarasota, located in Sarasota County.
What we don't know:
At this time, specific details about the governor’s remarks have not been released.
FOX 35 News will stream the news conference live at the top of this page once it begins.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Governor's Office on June 2, 2025.