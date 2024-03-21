Miami Marlins offering all-you-can-eat tickets starting at $52

The Miami Marlins are offering a special ticket promotion that foodies will definitely appreciate.

The new offer for the upcoming MLB season allows Marlins fans to attend any game of their choice and eat as much as they want starting at $52. The price of the all-inclusive, all-you-can-eat offer varies by game and ranges from $52to $71, but most of the time, it'll run you $52 per person.

The ticket includes seats in the Legends Level (201-204) and access to the Caliente Grill concession stand at Section 202. Here's a list of what's included in the deal:

Hot dogs

Chili dogs

Nachos with cheese

Chili nachos

Cheeseburgers

Popcorn

Peanuts

Cookies

Non-alcoholic beverages

There's a bar adjacent to the concession stand where alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

Fans can visit the concession stand as many times as they want through the end of the seventh inning. There's a limit of four food items per trip.

Fans claiming the all-you-can-eat offer must remain inside the designated area within the Legends Level.

The Marlins kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, March 28. Single game tickets start at $15, according to the MLB.

Click here for more information.