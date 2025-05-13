Rainfall in Central Florida: Orlando on track for one of wettest Mays on record

The Brief Orlando has recorded nearly 8 inches of rain this May — double the monthly average. It ranks as the 11th wettest May since records began in 1893. Rainfall varied across Central Florida, with some areas seeing minimal precipitation.



Orlando on track for 11th wettest May on record

What we know:

Central Florida, particularly Orlando, has experienced an unusually wet May, recording nearly eight inches of rain so far — almost double the monthly average of about four inches.

This puts May 2025 on track to be the 11th wettest May on record, with data going back to 1893.

Areas such as Sanford, Mims, and St. Cloud have also seen significant rainfall, with totals above or near six inches. Orlando Sanford International Airport has logged six inches, about five inches above its usual average.

Rain totals over the last 5 days

Monthly precipitation averages are derived from summing the daily precipitation totals for each month and then averaging those monthly totals over a period of time. Daily totals, in contrast, represent the amount of precipitation that falls on a specific day.

If you look at rainfall totals for the last five days, much of Central Florida saw four inches or more of rainfall.

For example, in just the past five days, Oak Hill has experienced over 10 inches of rainfall, while Orlando has experienced over eight inches of rainfall — and that has contributed to the increase in the monthly average.

But other areas saw at or below five inches of rainfall over the last five days. Satellite Beach registered under an inch and Winter Garden experienced nearly four inches of rainfall.

What we don't know:

While rain totals are clear, it's uncertain how this recent deluge will impact the broader seasonal weather patterns, just as Central Florida is about to experience several hot days with very little precipitation.

The backstory:

Historically, May in Central Florida is relatively dry compared to the storm-heavy summer months, making this year's rainfall particularly notable. The region's wettest May on record occurred in 2009 with approximately 15 inches of rain. This month’s figures, while not record-breaking, stand out given the typically moderate May weather.

What they're saying:

The rainfall disparity across counties highlights how localized Florida’s weather can be. While Orlando and nearby areas like Mims and Sanford saw significant totals, parts of Marion, Sumter, and Alachua counties —such as Newberry (0.95") and Wildwood (1.42") — received very little rain.

"There’s no question this has been an unusually wet start to May for many areas," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "While Orlando is soaking, places like Newberry haven’t seen much at all. It’s a reminder of how unevenly distributed Florida rainfall can be."

While Bergren noted that we are above the monthly average in some locations, which can help with drought relief, "it also raises concerns about potential localized flooding if these patterns continue."

