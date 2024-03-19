FC Barcelona, Manchester City coming to Orlando's Camping World Stadium in July
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready, fútbol fans!
Two of the world's most renowned professional football clubs are coming to Orlando this summer for a historic match amid the Soccer Champions Tour, Florida Citrus Sports announced during a press conference on Tuesday morning.
FC Barcelona and Manchester City F.C. are scheduled to take the pitch at Camping World Stadium on July 30.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. ET.