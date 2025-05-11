Titusville man charge upgraded to first-degree murder in Saturday morning shooting

The Brief A man was arrested Saturday morning after a shooting in Titusville left one person injured, police said. Calvin L. Woodson, 33, was taken into custody within two hours and initially faced charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery. His charges have since been upgraded to first-degree premeditated murder, and he remains held without bond.



A 33-year-old Titusville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder following a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the Titusville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 4:17 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Street and South Grannis Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

Within two hours, investigators identified and arrested Calvin L. Woodson in connection to the shooting. He is being held without bond at the Brevard County Detention Center.

Charges upgraded

Update:

Police initially charged him with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but those charges have since been upgraded to first-degree premeditated murder.

Original article: Titusville man arrested for attempted murder in overnight shooting, police say

What they're saying:

Commander Tyler Wright credited the rapid arrest to the help of local businesses equipped with security cameras.

"Your commitment to safety played a vital role in helping us quickly identify and apprehend the suspect in this violent crime," Wright said in a statement. "This partnership is a powerful example of how technology and working together can make our community safer."

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact Titusville police.

The Titusville Police Department can be reached at (321) 264-7800.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: