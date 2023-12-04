Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel enters transfer portal after 2 years at Oklahoma: 'I am better for it'

Dillon Gabriel has entered the transfer portal.

The standout Oklahoma quarterback announced his decision Monday morning to leave the Sooners program after two years with the team. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers," the redshirt senior said on social media. "More than anything I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever."

This past season, Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led Oklahoma to a 10-2 season with major wins over Texas, TCU and even the quarterback's former program, UCF.

Gabriel left the Knights in 2021 and entered the transfer portal after suffering a season-ending injury early in the season. He transferred to Oklahoma for the following season, where he reunited with former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners protects the ball as linebacker Kam Moore #30 of the UCF Knights dives to tackle him on a five-yard gain in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 31-29. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Lebby was recently announced as the new head coach at Mississippi State after the firing of Zach Arnett near the end of the season.

The Hawaii native's announcement comes days after he was announced as one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award, which recognizes the top quarterback in the country.

Oklahoma and Arizona are scheduled to face off in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.