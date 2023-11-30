Former UCF football player Roy Williams dead at 43: 'Heartbroken'

Former UCF football player Roy Williams has passed away at the age of 43.

UCF confirmed the defensive end's death on Thursday.

"Heartbroken to learn about the passing of former player Roy Williams. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, teammates and friends during this time," UCF Football wrote on social media alongside the DeLand grad.

The then-Golden Knight played on the 2002-03 squad, a spokesperson for UCF Athletics confirmed to FOX 35.

