'Disgusted and infuriated': Florida State's College Football Playoff exclusion draws discord across the nation

article

A decision to exclude Florida State from the College Football Playoff rocked the nation Sunday.

The denial left many stunned – especially FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell released a statement expressing his disgust with the committee's decision after FSU played as the undefeated ACC conference champion this season.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," said Norvell.

The committee chose to place Alabama No. 4 following the Crimson Tide's win over Georgia with Texas.

He went on to say, "I'm hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football."

According to ESPN, FSU was judged by an untimely run of injuries at the quarterback position.

FSU Quarterback Jordan Travis who broke his leg tweeted about the committee's devastating decision.

FSU started backup Tate Rodemaker in its regular-season finale victory over the Florida Gators, but a concussion kept him out of the ACC title game.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement on the mind boggling decision.