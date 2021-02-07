Zoo will name cockroach or rodent after your ex for Valentine's Day

article

If you hate Valentine’s Day or had your heartbroken recently, a zoo in Texas is offering people the chance to name a cockroach or rodent after an ex and have it fed to a reptile.

The San Antonio Zoo is once again holding the 'Cry Me a Cockroach' fundraising event, where you can name a cockroach or rodent after your ex and feed it one of their animals. For example, for $5, a cockroach can be named and fed to an animal, or for $25, you can name a pre-frozen rat and it will be fed to a reptile.

MORE NEWS: Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs set to clash in NFL's finale

For the first time ever, there is also a herbivore option too.

The zoo said that "you can also symbolically purchase a herbivore option for those roommates who never pick up after themselves or for the people you’ve been stuck with in quarantine for $5, and we will feed them to one of our vegetarian animals!"

VACCINE UPDATE: Walmart, Winn-Dixie pharmacies to roll out COVID-19 vaccine this week

Advertisement

The feeding frenzy will be shown on the zoo's social media on February 14th.

The San Antonio Zoo is not the only one offering this kind of special though!

TRENDING: Florida newborns ready to cheer on the Bucs in the Super Bowl

The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago is also offering to name a cockroach in honor of an ex for $15. You will receive a certificate and a placement on the cockroach naming board, which will be revealed on February 14th, in exchange.

At the Brookfield Zoo, you can also name a cockroach after your friend or lover too, they said. Just make the clarification upon purchase so you receive the right certification.

The money will go directly to the Brookfield Zoo's Annual Fund, which the zoo uses wherever it is needed most.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

Then in New York, the Bronx Zoo is offering to name a cockroach after a loved one for $15. It also comes with a certificate.

"Naming a Roach is a Valentine’s tradition for us. Roses and chocolates come and go, but roaches last an eternity - just like our love," a review on the Bronx Zoo website said.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for the breaking news as it happens and more

Finally, back in Texas, the El Paso Zoo has a 'Quit Bugging Me' promotion where Madagascar hissing cockroaches can be named after your ex and fed to animals like iguanas and skinks. There is no fee to participate but donations are appreciated.

The feedings will be posted on the zoo's social media pages.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest viral news.