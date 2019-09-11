Texas mom accused of faking 4-year-old son's medical problems, forcing unneeded feeding tube: report says
A Texas mom was arrested last week on allegations that she faked her 4-year-old son’s medical problems, a scheme that involved more than 200 unnecessary doctor visits and more than 70 prescriptions, according to a Monday report.
‘I love you as a person': Botham Jean's brother hugs Amber Guyger after she gets 10 years in prison
The brother of Botham Jean, the black man who was shot and killed by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook the victim’s apartment for her own, embraced the woman Wednesday after she was sentenced to a decade in prison.
"This is going to look so bad": Galveston PD releases body camera video of controversial arrest
The Galveston Police Department released the body camera video of a controversial arrest in which a man was arrested by two police officers on horseback and escorted through several blocks tied to a rope.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in northwest Houston robbery by force
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.
Man arrested for allegedly racing Corvette drunk with no pants on, police say
An apparently pants-less man was arrested in Texas after police said he was racing in a Corvette while allegedly intoxicated late at night.
Amber Guyger found guilty of murder, sentenced to 10 years
Within minutes, the jury asked two questions: one about the castle doctrine (better known as a 'stand your ground' law) and manslaughter.
Man in shark costume is wanted for shoving McDonald's worker: report
Not surprisingly, a man wearing a shark onesie while out on Saturday night appears to have caused some trouble.
Dallas restaurant owner killed after helping employee get to safety during apparent robbery
Overnight Wednesday, Dallas police killed an armed man who was wanted for questioning in a recent murder.
8-year-old Tomball ISD student treated for brain injury after being attacked, family says
TOMBALL, Texas -- A family is looking for answers after they say their third-grader had to be treated for injuries that stemmed from bullying.
HPD: Driver ran away after running over homeless man & woman under bridge
Houston police say a driver got out of their vehicle and ran away after hitting and killing a homeless man and woman who were lying on the concrete embankment under an overpass.
Police department packs stands to watch son of fallen officer play first football game
A middle school football player who lost his father in the line of duty had dozens of officers cheering him on in his dad's place during his first game.
'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas
Rain from Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, prompting hundreds of water rescues, a hospital evacuation and road closures in areas east of Houston that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
Indictment made public for man charged in El Paso attack
Officials in Texas on Wednesday released the grand jury indictment filed last week against a man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart last month.
Church pays off medical debts for 2,000 families
A Dallas church is hoping to inspire others with a massive act of kindness.
FBI searching for 'Mummy Marauder' who robbed Houston bank on Friday the 13th
The FBI is searching for a suspect dubbed the “Mummy Marauder” who robbed a bank in Houston on Friday the 13th.
Magical moment: Mom surprises daughter at bus stop dressed in giant pink unicorn Halloween costume
This year Somer Scandridge wanted Halloween to be extra special for her family, so she decided to surprise her daughter with a giant inflatable unicorn costume she impulsively purchased on Amazon.
Dispute at pee wee football game leads to shooting in Fort Worth
Police in Fort Worth are searching for the gunman who opened fire following a dispute at a pee wee football game Saturday, sending two people to the hospital.
Greenpeace activists stage protest on Fred Hartman Bridge
Greenpeace protesters have been safely lowered from the Fred Hartman Bridge after spending several hours suspended by ropes and harnesses over the Houston Ship Channel, authorities say.
Suspected El Paso shooter indicted on capital murder charge by grand jury
The suspect in the mass shooting at a busy Walmart in El Paso was indicted Thursday for capital murder.
Family believes girl, 17, on life support at Dallas hospital due to vaping
A family from Tyler has a frightening account of how quickly a teenager's vaping habit turned into a life-threatening lung illness.