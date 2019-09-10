Woman's simple fridge hack goes viral
There’s apparently no such thing as being “too prepared” in all matters of meal prep, as evidenced by the thunderous applause one New York woman’s super-simple fridge organization hack has received on Facebook.
Dog steals owner's dentures, gets hilarious new smile
Most people can agree: dogs just have a way of making us smile with their quirky antics. Even when they're doing something wrong, it's hard to stay mad at them for too long.
Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo, taunts and dances for lion just feet away
A woman climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City on Saturday and video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.
CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000
A credit card payment processing company cut the ribbon on its new office space in Idaho with a surprise raise for its employees.
Children of 9/11 first responders graduate from FDNY academy
On Tuesday, 301 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY Fire Academy, but this year’s graduation had an extra bit of meaning, as 19 of the graduates are children of first responders who died on 9/11 or from a 9/11-related illness. 2019’s class is the largest group of legacy graduates in the FDNY’s history.
Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack
An 18-year-old man from New York's Long Island was arrested Wednesday and charged in the murder of a 16-year-old student who was stabbed outside a pizza shop earlier this week.
Cops hunt man who attacked elderly woman in robbery
An elderly woman returning home from shopping was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by a man wanting her money, according to the NYPD.
Fashion brand ripped on social media for creating ‘school shooting hoodies'
A fashion company faced severe backlash on social media after showing models wearing hoodies covered in bullet holes with the names of schools where mass shootings happened.
$35M goes missing when payroll company suddenly ceases operations, workers' deposits are reversed
The FBI is investigating upstate-New York payroll processing company, MyPayroll HR, for suspected “fraudulent activity” in relation to the company’s sudden shutdown of operations that left workers across the country with negative bank balances.
Man arrested with sword at Empire State Building
A 35-year-old man was arrested after bringing a sword inside of a cane to the 79th floor of the Empire State Building on Friday.
HBO produces documentary to help kids understand 9/11
For students from elementary to high school, the Sept. 11 terrorist attack isn't a memory. It's history. A new HBO documentary that debuts on the event's 18th anniversary treats it that way.
Memorial held for firefighter killed on 9/11 after more of his remains identified 18 years later
A firefighter from Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks was remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
Man arrested after deputies find him asleep in hot car with infant
SAN CARLOS (BCN) A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and public intoxication after San Mateo County sheriff's deputies found him asleep in a parked car in San Carlos with his 18-month-old daughter in the backseat on Sunday afternoon.
New York Gov. Cuomo signs 9/11-related bill requiring public schools to hold moment of silence
New York public schools will observe a moment of silence Wednesday to remember those killed on 9/11 — it's the law.