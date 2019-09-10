Woman's simple fridge hack goes viral

There’s apparently no such thing as being “too prepared” in all matters of meal prep, as evidenced by the thunderous applause one New York woman’s super-simple fridge organization hack has received on Facebook.

Children of 9/11 first responders graduate from FDNY academy

On Tuesday, 301 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY Fire Academy, but this year’s graduation had an extra bit of meaning, as 19 of the graduates are children of first responders who died on 9/11 or from a 9/11-related illness. 2019’s class is the largest group of legacy graduates in the FDNY’s history. 

Man arrested after deputies find him asleep in hot car with infant

SAN CARLOS (BCN) A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and public intoxication after San Mateo County sheriff's deputies found him asleep in a parked car in San Carlos with his 18-month-old daughter in the backseat on Sunday afternoon.