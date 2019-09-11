‘The BIG Lebowski': 30-pound cat named after ‘The Dude' abides at shelter as he awaits forever home
A 30-pound chonk of a cat at DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton, Illinois, has been bestowed with a legendary title — “Lebowski—the BIG Lebowski.”
Girl shot by stray bullet in Harvey dies on her 12th birthday
A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet Monday night in south suburban Harvey died Tuesday on her 12th birthday.
Illinois police looking for ‘Walter White' look-alike wanted in relation to meth possession
Illinois police are looking for a “Walter White” look-alike who, coincidentally, is wanted in relation to methamphetamine possession.
Illinois teen's memory resets every two hours after head injury
An Illinois teen says she can't remember anything after a traumatic head injury that has caused her memory to reset every two hours.