Woman's body found in brush at Satellite Beach park, police say

A woman's body was found in the brush of a Satellite Beach park on Friday, according to police.

A passerby reported the discovery in the dune line in the south area of Pelican Beach Park on A1A, the Satellite Beach Police Department said in a press release.

The cause of death is unknown and the woman has not yet been identified, police said. The investigation, in partnership with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and crime scene units, is in the early stages.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story.