Wildest Florida animal videos of the month: Stranded shark pulled back into the ocean • Bear breaks into home

Florida beachgoers help get a distressed, stranded shark back into the ocean, a Florida deputy hilariously tries to corral a persistent goat, but it doesn't go as planned, a black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom was released into Florida National Forest, an alligator missing half its jaw finds a new home at Gatorland, and a three-legged bear broke into a Florida home's lanai before drinking three white claws: Here's the wildest Florida animal videos over the last month.

Florida beachgoers help get distressed, stranded shark back into the ocean

A group of Pensacola beachgoers came together to help a massive, distressed mako shark find its way back into the deep blue sea.

The video captures three people initially pulling on the shark's tail fin which then makes a huge splash scaring the group. A couple of seconds later, they try once again to pull the shark back into the ocean.

The woman recording, Tina Fey, can be heard saying "Look at them freaking teeth," as she zooms into the shark's mouth.

Florida deputy hilariously tries to corral a persistent goat, but it doesn't go as planned

A Florida deputy found himself in an unexpected standoff with an unlikely opponent – a headbutting goat.

The viral video shows Clay County Deputy Patrick McFetridge trying to open and walk through a gate, but the goat is making his job increasingly harder as it headbutts his backside, pushes his legs and weaves under him. This goes on for about half a minute as the deputy tries to corral the animal on the other side of the gate.

"I need you to stop," McFetridge is heard hilariously telling the goat in the video.

Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom released into Florida national forest

An adult female black bear who found her way into a tree near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday has been released into the Ocala National Forest, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The FWC shared video on Tuesday of the bear's release Monday night in the Ocala National Forest in Marion County. The national forest is about 90 minutes north of Walt Disney World Resort.

Alligator missing half its jaw finds new home at Gatorland

After weeks of searching, an alligator missing the top half of its jaw has been trapped and rescued.

A photo of the injured animal made national headlines.

The alligator is now safe and getting rehabilitated at Gatorland in Orlando.

"She looks like she had a hard time," said Savannah Boan from Gatorland. "The trapper that actually snagged her was a gentleman named Jerry. And Jerry said he thought it might look like a propeller got her."

VIDEO: 3-legged bear breaks into Florida home's lanai, drinks 3 White Claws | 'Oh my God, look at him!'

A Lake Mary mother received quite the surprise when she discovered that a three-legged black bear, affectionately known by locals as "Tripod," managed to break into her home while her 13-year-old son while inside with the family dog.

Josaury Faneite Diglio, the homeowner, shared multiple videos with FOX 35 News showing the bear, which had a noticeable limp, wandering around her driveway and later near the family's pool.

The bear appeared to have entered the home through a screened-in lanai in the backyard, photos showed.