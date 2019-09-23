Sea turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, South Florida nature center says
A tiny sea turtle that died after washing ashore in South Florida had 104 pieces of plastic in its stomach.
TripAdvisor will no longer sell tickets to attractions that breed or import whales or dolphins
Travel website TripAdvisor announced it will no longer sell tickets or generate revenue from any attractions that are involved with the captivity of ocean mammals.
Clearwater aquarium saves baby manatee in Belize
A baby manatee that was stranded is being taken care of at a wildlife rehabilitation center in northern Belize after being rescued by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Rescue Team.
Man suffers severe thermal burns after falling into hot spring near Old Faithful at Yellowstone
A man suffered severe thermal burns after falling into a hot spring near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, according to a release from the National Park Service.
NASA lander captures marsquakes, other Martian sounds
NASA's InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of other otherworldly sounds.
Stunning fall foliage in northern Utah captured in drone footage
The fall leaves are in their prime in northern Utah right now.
Orlando releases air potato leaf beetles to manage invasive weed
The City of Orlando is seeing success after releasing air potato leaf beetles to manage an invasive weed.
Planet-hunting NASA satellite captures a star being ripped apart by a black hole
For the first time, NASA’s planet-hunting Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) was able to watch the “cataclysmic phenomenon” of a star being torn apart by a black hole from beginning to end. Using follow-up observations from telescopes, astronomers were able to capture unprecedented data about the star-destroying events known as tidal disruptions.
FAA investigating engine incident on United flight
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused part of an engine on a United Airlines plane to come loose after takeoff.
NASA's 'Pathfinder' arrives at the Kennedy Space Center
The arrival of a mock-up rocket at the Kennedy Space Center signals that NASA is nearing ‘dress rehearsal mode’ for a moon mission.
Elon Musk shows off Starship
SpaceX has unveiled the 'Starship,' a rocket that will take crews and cargo to Mars and back.
Elon Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.
Florida's dry conditions pose wildfire threats
Pointing to dry conditions and high temperatures, the Florida Forest Service on Thursday warned about wildfire threats in the state.
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger gets stuck in bathroom
A passenger’s trip to the bathroom ended in an emergency landing when she became stuck inside the lavatory.
Brevard Zoo caring for 39 sea turtles after habitat 'disrupted'
The Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center is caring for 39 green and loggerhead sea turtle "washbacks" that were pushed to shore from the ocean after their habitat was disrupted by heavy waves.
A glacier on Mont Blanc could collapse any moment. Experts blame climate change.
Italian authorities are bracing for the worst, after reports from experts at the Valle d’Asota regional government, and the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation) found that a giant piece of a glacier on Mont Blanc’s Italian side could collapse at any given moment.
‘Forget Atlantis': A lost continent has been discovered under Europe
The Mediterranean region is one of the most geographically complex on Earth, and geologists from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands, discovered the region has been hiding a big secret — a lost continent the size of Greenland that disappeared under Southern Europe long ago and has never before been mapped.
NASA says 1969 moon landing lab to be demolished next year
HOUSTON (AP) - NASA says the Houston building where Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues emerged from quarantine after their 1969 moon mission has fallen into disrepair and will be demolished.
NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing
A top NASA manager cast doubt Wednesday on the space agency's ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024. Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration and operations, told a Congressional subcommittee that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. But he noted: "I wouldn't bet my oldest child's upcoming birthday present or anything like that."
Cats actually do bond with humans, study finds
Although cats have a reputation for being aloof, a new study says they bond with humans much like dogs do.