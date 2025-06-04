Multiple Space Coast police departments searching for serial purse snatcher
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Indian Harbour Beach police are one of several law enforcement agencies in Brevard County investigating the string of snatchings. Their detectives are working two cases where people had their wallets, credit cards and ID’s stolen while eating at local restaurants.
Indian Harbour Beach police say they’ve heard from other detectives in Palm Bay, the Brevard Sheriff’s Office and Melbourne who also have victims.
Based on evidence, they believe one woman is behind the crime spree. Detectives say she drapes a jacket over her chair and uses it to hide her arm when going into people’s purses. She’s out of the restaurant in less than five minutes. She’s then been caught on other surveillance systems racking up fraudulent charges soon after stealing the wallets.
Police have arrest warrants out for the suspect and want the alleged purse snatcher off the street as soon as possible. Police are warning residents about the crime so they can stay alert and are encouraged to call 911 if they think someone is stealing from someone’s purse. In addition to the local crimes, police say the suspect is also wanted in Alachua County and Sebastian for similar thefts.
What they're saying:
"I am not usually thinking about that, just there to enjoy my meal, so it is kind of concerning that that behavior is going on," said Space Coast resident, Sarah Dugan.
"It’s very important that this particular individual gets stopped but also that these types of crimes get stopped," said Jim Adams who’s a Detective Corporal with Indian Harbour Beach Police.
The Source: FOX 35's Reporter spoke with the main Indian Harbour Beach detective on the case at police headquarters. They also spoke several times via email, and the detective shared surveillance photos from the investigation. She also spoke with people who live in the area about their concerns hearing about the string of thefts. She first inquired about the case after seeing a warning Indian Harbour Beach had posted on their Facebook page.