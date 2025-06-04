Multiple Space Coast police departments searching for serial purse snatcher

The Brief Multiple police agencies are investigating a string of purse snatchings on the Space Coast. Thousands of dollars in attempted fraudulent charges were also reported soon after the thefts. Indian Harbour Beach police are encouraging people to stay vigilant and always keep an eye on their bags when eating out or shopping.



What we know:

Indian Harbour Beach police are one of several law enforcement agencies in Brevard County investigating the string of snatchings. Their detectives are working two cases where people had their wallets, credit cards and ID’s stolen while eating at local restaurants.

Indian Harbour Beach police say they’ve heard from other detectives in Palm Bay, the Brevard Sheriff’s Office and Melbourne who also have victims.

Based on evidence, they believe one woman is behind the crime spree. Detectives say she drapes a jacket over her chair and uses it to hide her arm when going into people’s purses. She’s out of the restaurant in less than five minutes. She’s then been caught on other surveillance systems racking up fraudulent charges soon after stealing the wallets.

Police have arrest warrants out for the suspect and want the alleged purse snatcher off the street as soon as possible. Police are warning residents about the crime so they can stay alert and are encouraged to call 911 if they think someone is stealing from someone’s purse. In addition to the local crimes, police say the suspect is also wanted in Alachua County and Sebastian for similar thefts.

What they're saying:

"I am not usually thinking about that, just there to enjoy my meal, so it is kind of concerning that that behavior is going on," said Space Coast resident, Sarah Dugan.

"It’s very important that this particular individual gets stopped but also that these types of crimes get stopped," said Jim Adams who’s a Detective Corporal with Indian Harbour Beach Police.

