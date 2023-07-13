When does the 2023-2024 school year start in Central Florida?
article
A trip to Florida retail stores in the middle of July serves as a constant reminder that school is right around the corner. Whether you're a parent with school-aged children or a college student heading back to campus in August — you are probably wondering when school begins.
Central Florida public schools have released their 2023-2024 school calendars with school start dates along with breaks and vacations. Check out this list to see when school starts in your county.
When does school start in Florida?
Orange County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Volusia County Public Schools - August 14, 2023
Seminole County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Osceola County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Brevard County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Flagler County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Marion County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Lake County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Alachua County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Sumter County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Gilchrist County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Dixie County Public Schools - August 10, 2023
Polk County Public Schools - August 11, 2023
College students will also be heading back to the dorms and rearranging their summer schedules as they prepare to start the fall term.