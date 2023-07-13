When does the 2023-2024 school year start in Central Florida?

article

A trip to Florida retail stores in the middle of July serves as a constant reminder that school is right around the corner. Whether you're a parent with school-aged children or a college student heading back to campus in August — you are probably wondering when school begins.

Central Florida public schools have released their 2023-2024 school calendars with school start dates along with breaks and vacations. Check out this list to see when school starts in your county.

READ: Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights: Stranger Things is back

When does school start in Florida?

Orange County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Volusia County Public Schools - August 14, 2023

Seminole County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Osceola County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Brevard County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Flagler County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Marion County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Lake County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Alachua County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Sumter County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Gilchrist County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Dixie County Public Schools - August 10, 2023

Polk County Public Schools - August 11, 2023

College students will also be heading back to the dorms and rearranging their summer schedules as they prepare to start the fall term.

When do classes begin for Central Florida Universities

University of Central Florida - August 21, 2023

Bethune Cookman - August 21, 2023

Rollins College - August 21, 2023

Stetson University - August 24, 2023

Valencia College - August 21, 2023

Florida Institute of Technology - August 28, 2023

Seminole State College - August 21, 2023

University of Florida - August 23, 2023

Florida State University - August 28, 2023

Daytona State - August 28, 2023

Eastern Florida State College - August 14, 2023

Lake-Sumter State College - August 21, 2023

Polk State College - August 14, 2023

Santa Fe College - August 21, 2023