Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights: Stranger Things is back

By Josh Frigerio
Published 
Universal Orlando - Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANOD, Fla. - Strang-er things - erm, Stranger Things, we mean – is making a return to Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights in 2023.

The new haunted house will be themed after the hit Netflix show's fourth season, returning guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they'll encounter a new supervillain – Vecna.

"Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna's deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna's chilling mindscape," a news release said. 

"Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse."

It's the latest haunted house to be announced for Universal's 2023 Halloween Horror Nights. Universal previously announced haunted houses for Chucky and The Last of Us.

Halloween Horror Nights starts Sept. 1 at Universal's Orlando Resort in Florida and runs through Nov. 4, 2023, providing 48 days of haunted houses, scare zones, and screams.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday. Single-day tickets start at $79.99, plus tax. Universal is also offering its popular passes this year: Rush of Fear, Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and Ultimate Frequent Fear Plus, as well as behind-the-scenes tours.

Visit https://www.universalorlando.com for more information on tickets, pricing, and schedules.