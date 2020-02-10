'What are you doing?' Bodycam shows Florida teen bicyclist arrested for allegedly resisting arrest

Bodycam footage has been released of the moment a deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old bicyclist after allegedly not stopping at a stop sign at an intersection.

Javier Lopez was riding with a group when it all started.

According to Lopez's arrest report, a deputy was patrolling the area and yelled at Lopez three times, but Lopez kept riding after allegedly riding through the stop sign.

The report said that Lopez refused to stop even when the deputy drove alongside Lopez with his lights flashing and pulled over.

"I told you to stop and you kept going," the deputy says to Lopez.

"Because I stopped," Lopez tells the deputy.

The deputy is then seen handcuffing Lopez while he is still on his bike.

"What are you doing, man?" Lopez asks.

"Putting you under arrest," the deputy replies.

Friends with the cycling club that Lopez was riding with come to his defense, telling the deputy that they didn't hear him.

"He's just a kid, he's a minor," his friends say.

The deputy said in the report that Lopez resisted being handcuffed. Lopez was ultimately charged with fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.

Members of Lopez's cycling group were outraged by the arrest. They said they didn't know the deputy was trying to stop them.

They set up a GoFundMe page to cover Lopez's legal costs. Members of the cycling group say attorneys at Bike Law are now representing Lopez.

FOX 35 News contacted the firm for comment, but it declined to comment at the time.