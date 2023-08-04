Burger chain unveils monstrous 10-patty burger in Orlando to honor Twitter's name change to X

If a double stack burger isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, Wayback Burgers might have just figured out how to fix that.

The popular burger chain announced a new menu item – the "X" burger – which features not one, not two, but 10 beef patties stacked high in honor of Twitter's name change to X. The burger won't cost you $44 billion, the chain joked in a press release, but instead will cost $29.99.

If you want a free "X" Burger, that can be arranged, too. But only if your name is Elon!

"As an ode to trailblazers who dare to dream big, Wayback Burgers is extending an offer to anyone named Elon," Wayback Burgers said in a press release. "Specifically, guests named ‘Elon’ will receive the ‘X’ Burger for FREE for the entire month of August to celebrate those who challenge the status quo, aim for the stars and have a complete disdain for birds."

The "X" Burger is available at participating Wayback Burgers restaurants across the country. In Florida, guests can visit the following Wayback Burgers restaurants to snag an "X" Burger:

Orlando: 11901 Landstar Boulevard

Daytona Beach: 1500 Beville Road

Kissimmee: 2855 North Old Lake Wilson Road

Titusville: 2530 South Washington Avenue, #120

Lithia: 5672 Fishhawn Crossing Boulevard

Lynn Haven: 1705 Florida 77

Panama City: 15750 Panama City Beach Parkway

Plant City: 200 West Alexander Street, 23-B

"Our goal has been to create the ‘X’ Burger," Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin said in a news release. "It should have been done a long time ago, we’re sorry it took so long."