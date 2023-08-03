YouTube star MrBeast sues Orlando-based ghost kitchen over 'disgusting' and 'inedible' burgers

YouTube star MrBeast is suing an Orlando-based dining company, claiming they tarnished his brand and reputation by serving burgers that received complaints of being "disgusting," "inedible," and "revolting," while also alleging he hasn't received any payment despite the brand's significant earnings.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York on Monday, claiming that complaints of the burgers sold under his virtual restaurant brand through Orlando-based Virtual Dining Concepts have caused "material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast Brand and MrBeast's reputation," according to court documents obtained by FOX 35 News.

Donaldson, who has amassed over 173 million YouTube subscribers, making him the second-most followed person on the platform, opened up virtual restaurant MrBeast Burger during the COVID-19 pandemic to "help thousands of restaurants bring in revenue during the pandemic that they would not otherwise have been able to do," the lawsuit states.

That's when Donaldson, who was named to Time magazine's Top 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list, joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch the virtual restaurant, according to the lawsuit. He did this with the goal of partnering with existing restaurants to prepare MrBeast-branded food items, sharing revenue and generating extra income without competing with the partners' brick-and-mortar services, since all orders were online or through third party food delivery apps, like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Lawsuit: Customers allege MrBeast Burger is 'Orlando’s worst burger'

MrBeast claims, however, Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on expanding the business rather than controlling the quality of the burgers, according to the lawsuit. More specifically, when MrBeast and Virtual Dining Concepts created their first brick-and-mortar burger shop in New Jersey in September 2022, the restaurant company was allegedly only interested in focusing on the virtual business and did not prioritize customer service and quality.

MrBeast said in the lawsuit that the virtual business accounts for about 90% of Virtual Dining Concept's revenue.

"This is despite numerous objections by MrBeast, whose complaints about quality control fell on deaf ears," the lawsuit states. "As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible."

Some people said that "it is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this" and the food is "Orlando's worst burger," according to the lawsuit. Others said the burgers were mostly just raw meat, while others advised others to not waste their money on "the absolute worst burger I've ever eaten in my entire life."

MrBeast claims he hasn't received payment

The lawsuit also states Virtual Dining Concepts denied MrBeast approval rights on using his name, image and likeness on social media and other places without permission. They also allegedly registered six international trademarks using MrBeast's name and brand, without any consent or knowledge from Donaldson.

Furthermore, MrBeast claims he has not "received a dime" while Virtual Dining Concepts has "made millions of dollars," the lawsuit states. Beast Investments is reportedly owed royalties and distributions under an agreement with the restaurant company.

MrBeast is seeking damages and more

In this lawsuit, Donaldson is seeking, among other things, damages, the dissolution of his MrBeast Burger partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and an injunction that prevents the restaurant company to use his name and likeness.

Virtual Dining Concepts has not responded to the lawsuit as of Thursday.