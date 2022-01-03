WATCH: Snow falls in Florida following first winter storm of 2022

And you thought you'd never see snow again in the Sunshine State!

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Monday showing light snow falling in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle around 3 a.m.

"Well how’s this for a temperature change?" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am captured during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central! Bundle up out there!"

"It's snowing!" a deputy says in the video. "See…snow."

The deputy then pans to his uniform which is covered in flurries.

Viewers were delighted to get a little taste of winter.

"Flurries at my house in Defuniak as well. Same time frame, 3 a.m.," wrote one commenter.

Others were blown away by the roller coaster change in weather.

"How is it snowing there? It was just 80 yesterday when we left."

The Walton County Sheriff's Office also posted video of snow flurries falling through the air in Freeport.

"During a traffic stop early this morning in Freeport, Florida, a @WCSOFL deputy noticed snow flurries falling around him. Needless to say, the driver got a warning. Enjoy, and wherever the driver is - you have Mother Nature to thank."

A cold front swept through Florida during the overnight hours.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the U.S., the first winter storm of 2022 dumped heavy snow across parts of the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic on Monday after dusting portions of the South with snow over the New Year's weekend, reports FOX Weather.

