Deadly I-4 crash in Kissimmee, troopers investigating
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - All westbounds lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County are back open following a deadly crash this Memorial Day morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
What we know:
Troopers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 64, near US-192 in Kissimmee.
All westbound lanes were blocked, with traffic being diverted at Exit 64.
What we don't know:
At this time, authorities have not released details regarding the number of deaths or injuries, how the crash occurred, or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on May 26, 2025.