Deadly I-4 crash in Kissimmee, troopers investigating

The Brief A deadly crash on I-4 West at US-192 shut down all lanes in the area early Monday morning. The lanes have since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



All westbounds lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County are back open following a deadly crash this Memorial Day morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

What we know:

Troopers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 64, near US-192 in Kissimmee.

All westbound lanes were blocked, with traffic being diverted at Exit 64.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not released details regarding the number of deaths or injuries, how the crash occurred, or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.