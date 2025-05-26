Expand / Collapse search

Deadly I-4 crash in Kissimmee, troopers investigating

Updated  May 26, 2025 7:50am EDT
Osceola County
The Brief

    • A deadly crash on I-4 West at US-192 shut down all lanes in the area early Monday morning.
    • The lanes have since reopened.
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - All westbounds lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County are back open following a deadly crash this Memorial Day morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

What we know:

Troopers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 64, near US-192 in Kissimmee. 

All westbound lanes were blocked, with traffic being diverted at Exit 64.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not released details regarding the number of deaths or injuries, how the crash occurred, or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on May 26, 2025. 

