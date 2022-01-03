Snow in Florida: Deputy lets driver off during rare winter wonderland

A driver who was pulled over during a traffic stop got off with a warning thanks to an unusual dusting of snow in Florida.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted video of snow flurries falling from the sky during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

"After Deputy Cokonougher pulled over a car just before 5 a.m. in Freeport, he noticed what appeared to be snow flurries falling all around him. Needless to say, the driver got a warning and Cokonougher grabbed his phone," the office wrote on Facebook. "Enjoy, and wherever the driver is - you have Mother Nature to thank."

The video shows snow flurries whipping around in front of the deputy's patrol car before sunrise.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office also posted a video on Monday showing light snow falling in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle around 3 a.m.

"Well how’s this for a temperature change?" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am captured during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central! Bundle up out there!"

The video shows the deputy's uniform covered in snowflakes.

Back in 2018, Floridians in Tallahassee woke up to snowflakes after chilly rain turned into snow. That morning, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee was reporting a whopping 0.1 inches of "snow/sleet accumulation" on the roof of their building.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Jayme King looked back at the last 50 years of weather reporting in Florida and found that 1977 and 1993 stood out as two marquee years for snow accumulations in the Sunshine State.

The 1977 date brought flurries to Miami and accumulating snow to Orlando and Tampa. You can see photos HERE.

