The Brief Soco Thornton Park closed on Sunday after almost 11 years as a well-loved restaurant in Downtown Orlando. People came for one last meal and to say goodbye to the team, known for their friendly service and Southern-style food. The owners thanked guests for their support and asked everyone to keep supporting local restaurants in the area.



Soco Thornton Park officially closed its doors on Sunday after nearly 11 years as a beloved part of Downtown Orlando’s dining scene.

The final day of service ran from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and guests attended for a farewell meal and to say goodbye to the team.

What was Soco Thornton Park?

What they're saying:

Executive Chef/Partner Greg Richie and the Soco Team shared a message to loyal customers on social media days before closing their doors. Part of the statement read:

"Soco’s legacy was earned through its signature style of Southern Contemporary Cuisine and commitment to excellence along with hospitable, welcoming service.

We send our sincere thanks and deepest gratitude to our wonderful guests and team members who have taken this journey with us over our many years. Countless friendships and memories were shared along the way.

Though Soco is closing, its spirit carries on. We hope thecamaraderie and sense of community will endure."

What's next:

The Soco Thornton Park team is asking customers to support their favorite local eateries and independent businesses that make Orlando special.

Big picture view:

Local restaurants are closing their doors due to rising costs, staffing shortages, and lasting financial strain from the pandemic, making it difficult to sustain operations.

Soco Thornton Park did not reveal a reason for its closure.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: