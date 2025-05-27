Santa Ono named University of Florida president after Ben Sasse’s departure
ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Florida has appointed Dr. Santa J. Ono as the institution's 14th president.
The decision follows a unanimous recommendation from the university's presidential search committee earlier this month.
‘Proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership’
Santa Ono, the current president of the University of Michigan, has been named the next president of the University of Florida. UF announced the decision Tuesday after a months-long search process launched in the wake of Ben Sasse’s abrupt resignation last year.
Ono holds a doctorate in experimental medicine and has led multiple major universities including, the University of Michigan, the University of British Columbia, and the University of Cincinnati.
Rahul Patel, chair of the UF search committee, praised Ono’s credentials, "Dr. Ono’s proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice."
Former UF president Ben Sasse
The University of Florida presidency became vacant following the departure of Ben Sasse, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, who stepped down less than two years into the role, citing his wife's health concerns.
His tenure faced criticism, including reports from The Independent Florida Alligator that raised questions about his travel expenses and staffing decisions—allegations Sasse denied. After his resignation, former UF president Kent Fuchs returned to serve as interim president.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the University of Florida.