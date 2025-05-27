Santa Ono named University of Florida president after Ben Sasse’s departure

The Brief Dr. Santa J. Ono has been named the next president of the University of Florida, pending approval by the UF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. He was selected following a national search sparked by the resignation of former president Ben Sasse, whose short tenure drew scrutiny over travel and staffing decisions.



The University of Florida has appointed Dr. Santa J. Ono as the institution's 14th president.

The decision follows a unanimous recommendation from the university's presidential search committee earlier this month.

‘Proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership’

Santa Ono, the current president of the University of Michigan, has been named the next president of the University of Florida. UF announced the decision Tuesday after a months-long search process launched in the wake of Ben Sasse’s abrupt resignation last year.

Ono holds a doctorate in experimental medicine and has led multiple major universities including, the University of Michigan, the University of British Columbia, and the University of Cincinnati.

Rahul Patel, chair of the UF search committee, praised Ono’s credentials, "Dr. Ono’s proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice."

Former UF president Ben Sasse

The University of Florida presidency became vacant following the departure of Ben Sasse, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, who stepped down less than two years into the role, citing his wife's health concerns.

His tenure faced criticism, including reports from The Independent Florida Alligator that raised questions about his travel expenses and staffing decisions—allegations Sasse denied. After his resignation, former UF president Kent Fuchs returned to serve as interim president.

