Two elderly men missing after kayaking trip in New Smyrna Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two elderly men who failed to return from a Saturday morning kayaking trip in New Smyrna Beach, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.
What we know:
Thomas "Tom" Siegle, 82, and Robert "Bob" McManus, 85, were last seen launching their kayaks from Callalisa Park at 598 S. Peninsula Ave. between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Police said the men typically return within two hours, but as of 4 p.m., neither had returned to their vehicles or homes.
Siegle was last seen in a blue-over-white two-tone kayak, while McManus’s kayak color is unknown. Authorities have not released details on their clothing.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone who was on the water Saturday or may have seen the pair to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 386-424-2000. The search remains active.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.