Two elderly men missing after kayaking trip in New Smyrna Beach

article

The Brief Two elderly men, ages 82 and 85, are missing after launching kayaks Saturday morning from Callalisa Park in New Smyrna Beach. Authorities say the men never returned, and a search is underway with assistance from the public.



Authorities are searching for two elderly men who failed to return from a Saturday morning kayaking trip in New Smyrna Beach, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

What we know:

Thomas "Tom" Siegle, 82, and Robert "Bob" McManus, 85, were last seen launching their kayaks from Callalisa Park at 598 S. Peninsula Ave. between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Police said the men typically return within two hours, but as of 4 p.m., neither had returned to their vehicles or homes.

Siegle was last seen in a blue-over-white two-tone kayak, while McManus’s kayak color is unknown. Authorities have not released details on their clothing.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who was on the water Saturday or may have seen the pair to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 386-424-2000. The search remains active.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: