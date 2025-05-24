Expand / Collapse search

Two elderly men missing after kayaking trip in New Smyrna Beach

Published  May 24, 2025 6:00pm EDT
Volusia County
Thomas "Tom" Siegle | Robert "Bob" McManus

The Brief

    • Two elderly men, ages 82 and 85, are missing after launching kayaks Saturday morning from Callalisa Park in New Smyrna Beach. 
    • Authorities say the men never returned, and a search is underway with assistance from the public.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two elderly men who failed to return from a Saturday morning kayaking trip in New Smyrna Beach, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

What we know:

Thomas "Tom" Siegle, 82, and Robert "Bob" McManus, 85, were last seen launching their kayaks from Callalisa Park at 598 S. Peninsula Ave. between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Police said the men typically return within two hours, but as of 4 p.m., neither had returned to their vehicles or homes.

Siegle was last seen in a blue-over-white two-tone kayak, while McManus’s kayak color is unknown. Authorities have not released details on their clothing.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who was on the water Saturday or may have seen the pair to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 386-424-2000. The search remains active.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

