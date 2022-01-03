Big cooldown on Monday in Central Florida; even chillier temperatures tonight

Cool weather lovers rejoice! We're on a cooling trend as a cold front blows through Central Florida on Monday.

While there will be an opportunity for a few showers before sunrise today, clearing will rule the day with sunshine prevailing by noon. Highs will cash in through the 60s today, winds will be on the rise, becoming quite gusty from the Northwest through midday.

The theme parks look like one of the places to be today! Gorgeous weather is expected featuring plentiful sunshine and breezy winds. Highs around the attractions will settle near 64°. Definitely not the day for an offshore Atlantic boating run.

Seas will approach the 7-foot mark and this will set the table for a small craft advisory through this afternoon.

Tonight into early tomorrow morning will bring the coolest temps of the entire week. Expect a diverse mix of 40s and 50s with mainly clear skies, winds ease up a bit into the overnight hours.

