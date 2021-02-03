Has it actually snowed in Orlando? Yes, here's when

article

Much of America has experienced snowstorms this year and with some of the coldest air of the season on the way to Central Florida, we could see freezing temperatures.

If freezing temperatures mix with precipitation, could we see snow in Florida? Is that even possible? Well, it has happened before.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King looked back at the last 50 years of weather reporting in Florida and found that 1977 and 1993 stood out as two marquee years for snow accumulations in the Sunshine State.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The 1977 date brought flurries to Miami and accumulating snow to Orlando and Tampa.

Our weather partners at the Orlando Sentinel shared photos with us of the 1977 event.

Advertisement

Snow in Orlando in 1977 (Photo from Orlando Sentinel)

Snow in Orlando in 1977 (Photo from Orlando Sentinel)

Snow in Orlando in 1977 (Photo from Orlando Sentinel)

Snow in Orlando in 1977 (Photo from Orlando Sentinel)

Outside of these two winter events were light snow showers in the Florida Panhandle and even across Central Florida, King said. But not nearly like the days in 1977 and 1993.

RELATED: Forecast models show possibility of snow, rain-snow mix in Florida

We could be experiencing snow once again as a tremendous amount of arctic air approaches the state of Friday and Saturday, February 12th and 13th. This will be accompanied by an increase in moisture, according to the ECMWF (EURO) model.

With a combination like that, there is a distinct possibility of some winter precipitation: snow or perhaps a rain-snow mix around Southern Georgia or North Central Florida.

The FOX 35 Weather Team will be watching for model trends, both in regards to temperature and winter weather potential in Central Florida. However, we want to make it clear that we are analyzing model data and are still several days out, so things can change.

Keep watching Good Day Orlando weekdays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and FOX 35 News at 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11 p.m. for the very latest updates to the forecast modeling.