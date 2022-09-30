WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video

These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida.

Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state.

"Sandhill cranes trying to hunker down during Hurricane Ian. I wanted to bring them home," he wrote.

According to YourObserver.com, the National Weather Service reported wind gusts of approximately 80 mph and 6-8 inches of rain in Lakewood Ranch.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, near Cayo Costa, as a Category 4 storm. At that time, maximum sustained winds were reported at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.