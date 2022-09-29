VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian

Lake Eola has overflowed into the surrounding street in downtown Orlando after Tropical Storm Ian dropped torrential rain on the area, causing massive flooding.

FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured the footage showing the popular lake where many swans reside overflowing into East Robinson Street.

Ian dropped historic amounts of rain on Florida after making landfall on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. As the system made its way toward Central Florida, it eventually weakened into a tropical storm. The system continued to pour torrential rain across the area, prompting Flash Flood Warnings in several counties. Photos sent in by FOX 35 viewers shows several neighborhood feet-deep underwater.

Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning from flooded roadways and stranded vehicles. A massive utility truck helped carry people and pets to safety after significant flooding in Kissimmee, Florida.

The widespread flooding shut down some major roads on Thursday morning including the Florida Turnpike in Orange County and all road leading into the Orlando International Airport.

Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher.