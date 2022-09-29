VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
19
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:43 AM EDT until THU 11:45 AM EDT, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:18 AM EDT until THU 12:15 PM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:30 AM EDT until THU 10:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:45AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

WATCH: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian

FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured video of Lake Eola in downtown Orlando overflowing into the surrounding streets after Tropical Storm Ian dumped torrential rain across the area.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Eola has overflowed into the surrounding street in downtown Orlando after Tropical Storm Ian dropped torrential rain on the area, causing massive flooding. 

FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured the footage showing the popular lake where many swans reside overflowing into East Robinson Street. 

RELATED: Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

Ian dropped historic amounts of rain on Florida after making landfall on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. As the system made its way toward Central Florida, it eventually weakened into a tropical storm. The system continued to pour torrential rain across the area, prompting Flash Flood Warnings in several counties. Photos sent in by FOX 35 viewers shows several neighborhood feet-deep underwater. 

RELATED: Central Florida sees significant flooding, water rescues after Ian drenches Florida

Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning from flooded roadways and stranded vehicles. A massive utility truck helped carry people and pets to safety after significant flooding in Kissimmee, Florida. 

Image 1 of 8

 

The widespread flooding shut down some major roads on Thursday morning including the Florida Turnpike in Orange County and all road leading into the Orlando International Airport.

Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher. 