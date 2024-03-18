Massive entertainment district planned for I-4, US-192 interchange near Walt Disney World

A new entertainment district has its sights set on transforming the Interstate-4 and US-192 interchange near Walt Disney World.

The Meyers Group submitted a Community Development Application in Osceola County earlier this month for the "Ovation" project, a 77-acre entertainment district which includes hotels, retail shops, restaurants, cocktail lounges or bars, offices, a Ferris wheel, and other attractions, according to documents obtained by FOX 35.

There are three hotels listed on the plan; the biggest of which, located in the corner of the district, would have 350 rooms. The other two, located at either end of the district, would have 150 and 175 rooms, respectively.

The property is currently owned by Orlando Sun Resort & Spa, which has been abandoned for over a decade.

The application marks the first of many steps to getting the project going.

FOX 35 has reached out to Meyers Global for more details about the project.