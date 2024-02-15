Buc-ee's is one step closer to opening its fourth location in Florida.

The travel center giant officially submitted a site plan to St. Lucie County on Tuesday, county spokesperson Erick Gill confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday. The official filing calls for a proposed Buc-ee's location at the southeast corner of Indrio Road and Interstate-95 in Fort Pierce.

Back in August, Buc-ee's reps proposed a 73,372-square-foot travel center that includes 733 parking stalls, 11 bus parking stalls and 120 fueling stations, according to pre-application documents filed with the county.

Now that Buc-ee's has officially filed the site plan, the Development Review Committee will review it. Gill told FOX 35 that this process could take several weeks, depending on how thorough the submission is.

Then, it would go before the Planning and Zoning Commissioner before going to the Board of County Commissioners for final approval.

The entire process could take several months, Gill said.

(Photo: Craig Moseley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Should this Buc-ee's location be approved, it would be the fourth in Florida.

Two locations are already open, including St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. The latter will soon have a 235-foot-long car wash, the largest in the state, a rep for Buc-ee's told FOX 35 in December. No exact opening date has been set yet, but it's expected to open this summer.

A third Buc-ee's location is already in the works in Ocala, and is slated to be the "world's biggest," standing at 80,000 square feet. An opening date hasn't been set yet, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said in April 2023 that a new highway interchange is underway to prepare for the travel center's groundbreaking.