Florida woman becomes instant millionaire with massive lottery win

By Dani Medina
Florida
ODESSA, Fla. - A Florida woman has added a few more zeros to her bank account after claiming a big lottery prize. 

Anila Siddiqui of New Port Richey claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 59-year-old woman claimed the winning ticket at Stop 54 Convenience Store at 14530 Black Lake Road in Odessa. 

Siddiqui chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. 

The retailer will get a bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $1 million prize is a second-tier prize in this game. The top prize is worth $5 million. 