Florida man went to Publix to buy a sub and walked away with $5 million prize: 'My hands were trembling'

A Florida man planned to spend his day eating a Publix sub, but wound up becoming a multi-millionaire instead.

Travis Hall of Port St. Lucie claimed a $5 million top prize in the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. He chose to receive his winnings from the $20 game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Hall purchased the winning ticket at the Publix at 746 Southwest Federal Highway in Stuart. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 Scratch-Off," Hall said, according to a press release. "Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife – my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing."

There are eight total top prizes worth $5 million in the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.