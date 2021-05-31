Video shows Orlando Portillo's location in 'soft opening'

Some people have gotten the chance to try Portillo's Orlando location prior to its official opening in June.

For example, a theme park blogger, who goes by Theme Park Mikey, said in a video posted on Saturday, May 29th, that Portillo's has "soft-opened" for several days – meaning it is not officially open but people are being served food from their menu already.

Theme Park Mikey walks through the restaurant, showing off the tables and kitchen before diving into an Italian beef steak sandwich and fries.

This blogger is not the only person who has gotten to try Portillo's in the last week. Several others on Twitter posted about eating at the Chicago chain's newest location.

Portillo's will officially open its Orlando location on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Village at O-Town West at 7715 Palm Parkway. The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior features a diner theme, with an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.

The chain is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo previously said. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

