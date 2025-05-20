Epic Universe: Exploring 'How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk'

The Brief Universal gave FOX 35 an early look at Epic Universe’s Isle of Berk, based on How to Train Your Dragon. The land features rides, character meet-and-greets, and Viking-inspired food. The full park opens to the public on Thursday, promising immersive, story-driven adventures.



Universal's highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park opened its gates to members of the media this week, offering a first look at one of its five immersive lands: the Isle of Berk, inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

What we know:

Universal Orlando opened its doors this week to members of the media for an exclusive look at Epic Universe, its forthcoming theme park scheduled to open to the public in 2025.

Among its five immersive lands is the Isle of Berk, a fully themed area based on DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The land features three rides, interactive experiences, character encounters, and a food lineup designed to deepen the storytelling experience.

RELATED: Epic Universe Q&A: Hours, tickets, express pass, annual passes, rides, restaurants

One signature dish — creamy mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and peanut bacon jam — is already drawing buzz.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how crowd management, ride technology, and entertainment will operate once the park opens to the public at full capacity.

The backstory:

The Isle of Berk is modeled after the animated Viking village from the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, which gained critical acclaim and a strong fan base for its blend of emotional storytelling and animation. The franchise’s success made it a natural candidate for adaptation into a theme park environment. The ride concepts appear to closely follow the films’ themes of bonding, bravery, and soaring adventure.

Big picture view:

Epic Universe represents a major expansion for Universal, marking its boldest move yet in the increasingly competitive theme park industry.

With Disney’s dominance in Central Florida, Universal is positioning itself as a high-tech, storytelling-forward alternative. The Isle of Berk offers a taste of what Epic Universe intends to deliver — deeply immersive environments that connect with fans on both a narrative and sensory level.

Locally, the park is expected to boost tourism and job creation.

What they're saying:

Guests enter each world through a "portal," a dramatic reveal that transports them into entirely new realms. For the Isle of Berk, it’s a step into a land where dragons soar, Vikings roam, and the spirit of DreamWorks’ beloved trilogy comes to life.

The words "We, My Friends, Have Dragons," greet visitors as they enter a vibrant Viking village bustling with dragon-themed attractions, fiery cuisine, and interactive experiences.

Three rides anchor the land. The family-friendly "Fyre Drill" lets guests soak each other using water cannons — a useful skill when living alongside dragons. Warning: it’s a wet one. FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte said ponchos are recommended.

The experience isn’t limited to rides and characters. Food plays a central role in Epic Universe’s storytelling approach.

"What makes sense for the movie, what makes sense for the world, what for their life and how does that tie into what we're trying to do here at Epic Universe — which is to have immersive food and immersive storytelling. So the food is part of the story," said Universal Chef Marco Colon.

One standout dish is the PB&J — a hearty helping of creamy mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and peanut bacon jam. "It’s massive and delicious," Buffamonte reported.

What's next:

Universal’s Epic Universe is set to officially open to the public on Thursday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: