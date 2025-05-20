Billie Eilish tour: Florida shows, setlist, opening acts, ticket info

The Brief Billie Eilish is bringing her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to Florida with four shows in the state. The Florida concerts will be the first U.S. dates on the tour, following the European and Japan dates. Tickets for the shows go on presale on May 20, with general sales on May 22.



Superstar Billie Eilish has announced the expansion of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour, with additional dates that include shows in Florida.

Here's everything we know about the tour, the Florida shows and ticket information.

Florida dates added to Billie Eilish tour

On Monday, the Grammy-winning pop star announced a major expansion of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" world tour, adding 21 new U.S. shows.

"Heard you wanted more shows :pppp," the Grammy-award winner posted on her Instagram page.

The Florida concerts will be the first U.S. dates on the tour, following the European and Japan dates.

The new tour dates include four Florida shows, with three in Miami and one in Orlando.

Here's a look at the rundown:

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at Kaseya Center in Miami

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct.11, at Kaseya Center in Miami

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at Kaseya Center in Miami

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Kia Center in Orlando

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

How to get tickets to the shows

Presale tickets for the shows will be available beginning Tuesday, May 20.

General sales for the tickets will begin on Thursday, May 22.

Those who wish to purchase tickets can click here.

What is the "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour?

The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour is the ongoing seventh headlining concert tour for Eilish.

Eilish first officially announced the tour on her social media pages at the end of April 2024.

The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour setlist typically includes a mix of songs from Eilish's albums, with a focus on tracks from the "Hit Me Hard and Soft" album, which came out in May 2024.

USA Today reports the following songs are typically included in the tour:

"Chihiro" "Lunch" "NDA" "Therefore I Am" "Wildflower" "When the Party’s Over" "The Diner" "Ilomilo" "Bad Guy" "The Greatest" "Male Fantasy" "Skinny" "TV" "Bury a Friend" "Oxytocin" "You Should See Me in a Crown" "Guess" "Everything I Wanted" "Lovely"/ "IDon’tWannaBeYouAnymore" / "Ocean Eyes" "L’Amour De Ma Vie" "What Was I Made For?" "Happier Than Ever" "Birds of a Feather"

Supporting acts on Eilish's tour have included Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, The Marias, Ashnikko, FINNEAS, Tom Odell, Magdalena Bay, Syd and Lola Young.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, winners of Record of the Year for 'Everything I Wanted' and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die", pose in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at L Expand

Who is Billie Eilish?

Eilish is an American singer, songwriter and musician.

She writes and records with her brother and producer, FINNEAS.

Eilish first gained recognition in 2015 for her debut single, "Ocean Eyes." Other hit songs include "Bad Guy," "What Was I Made For?," "Lunch" and "Birds of a Feather."

In 2020, she became the youngest artist to win all four major Grammy categories, also known as the "Big Four." She's only the second artist in Grammy history to achieve this feat.

In total, she has released three studio albums and has won nine Grammy Awards and two Oscars for her music to date. Her latest work, 2024’s "Hit Me Hard and Soft," earned her several 2025 Grammy nominations.

