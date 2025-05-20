Epic Universe food guide: Menus, top dining options you have to try
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal's Epic Universe opens this week in Orlando – the first grand opening of a major theme park in Florida in nearly two decades.
Though rides and character experiences take center stage, the new park will also feature a diverse range of dining options crafted to cater to all kinds of tastes.
What are the food and dining options?
What we know:
Universal Orlando Resort officials said there are more than 100 new themed menu items being released across 30 unique dining locations.
Epic Universe will feature a plethora of unique food items across the theme park's 30 dining locations that will offer everything from full-service restaurants to fast-casual cuisine.
The food items were created after Epic Universe's five themed worlds: Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and Celestial Park.
More than 100 new themed menu items will be available at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)
The menu items include sweet and savory bites alike, such as a Butterbeer Crepe, Bowser's Fireball Challenge, Stormfly's Catch of the Day, a "Blood" Orange Chicken Sandwich and Landlubber's Snickerdoodle Loot.
"Epic Universe marks the next step in elevating the dining experience across the destination with food and beverage that goes beyond the typical theme park fare and has become an attraction in and of itself," Universal Orlando Resort officials said in a press release.
Epic Universe restaurants and bars: What's on the menu?
Dig deeper:
Atlantic
- Located at Celestial Park
- Offers seafood and steak and cocktail options at Aquaria Bar
- See menu
Bar Zenith
- Located at Celestial Park
- Offers cosmic cocktail creations
- See menu
Comet Dogs
- Located at Celestial Park
- Offers hot dogs with toppings, and other snacks and beverages
- See menu
CelesTiki
- Located at Celestial Park
- Offers cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine and frozen specialty
- See menu
Das Stakehaus
- Located at Dark Universe
- Offers quick "stake" bites, desserts, drinks and more
- See menu
Bar Moonshine™
- Located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ — Ministry of Magic
- Offers Butterbeer™, cocktails, beer, and wine
- As of May 20, no menu is listed online
Café L’air De La Sirène™
- Located at Dark Universe
- Offers Butterbeer™, cocktails, beer, and wine
- Menu details coming soon
The Burning Blade Tavern
- Located at Dark Universe
- Menu details coming soon
The Burning Blade Tavern Pick Up
- Located at Dark Universe
- Menu details coming soon
When does Epic Universe open?
Timeline:
Epic Universe, the highly anticipated new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, officially opens Thursday, May 22! The park hours on opening day are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Located at 1001 Epic Boulevard in Orlando, Epic Universe becomes the resort’s fourth park, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park, Volcano Bay.
It marks the first major theme park opening in Orlando in nearly three decades.
