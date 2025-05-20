Epic Universe food guide: Menus, top dining options you have to try

The Brief Epic Universe opens on Thursday in Orlando and will feature a diverse range of dining options crafted to cater to all kinds of tastes. Here is a helpful guide on where to visit for food and drinks.

Universal's Epic Universe opens this week in Orlando – the first grand opening of a major theme park in Florida in nearly two decades.

Though rides and character experiences take center stage, the new park will also feature a diverse range of dining options crafted to cater to all kinds of tastes.

What are the food and dining options?

What we know:

Universal Orlando Resort officials said there are more than 100 new themed menu items being released across 30 unique dining locations.

Epic Universe will feature a plethora of unique food items across the theme park's 30 dining locations that will offer everything from full-service restaurants to fast-casual cuisine.

The food items were created after Epic Universe's five themed worlds: Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and Celestial Park.

The menu items include sweet and savory bites alike, such as a Butterbeer Crepe, Bowser's Fireball Challenge, Stormfly's Catch of the Day, a "Blood" Orange Chicken Sandwich and Landlubber's Snickerdoodle Loot.

"Epic Universe marks the next step in elevating the dining experience across the destination with food and beverage that goes beyond the typical theme park fare and has become an attraction in and of itself," Universal Orlando Resort officials said in a press release.

Epic Universe restaurants and bars: What's on the menu?

Dig deeper:

Atlantic

Located at Celestial Park

Offers seafood and steak and cocktail options at Aquaria Bar

See menu

Bar Zenith

Located at Celestial Park

Offers cosmic cocktail creations

See menu

Comet Dogs

Located at Celestial Park

Offers hot dogs with toppings, and other snacks and beverages

See menu

CelesTiki

Located at Celestial Park

Offers cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine and frozen specialty

See menu

Das Stakehaus

Located at Dark Universe

Offers quick "stake" bites, desserts, drinks and more

See menu

Bar Moonshine™

Located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ — Ministry of Magic

Offers Butterbeer™, cocktails, beer, and wine

As of May 20, no menu is listed online

Café L’air De La Sirène™

Located at Dark Universe

Offers Butterbeer™, cocktails, beer, and wine

Menu details coming soon

The Burning Blade Tavern

Located at Dark Universe

Menu details coming soon

The Burning Blade Tavern Pick Up

Located at Dark Universe

Menu details coming soon

When does Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe, the highly anticipated new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, officially opens Thursday, May 22! The park hours on opening day are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at 1001 Epic Boulevard in Orlando, Epic Universe becomes the resort’s fourth park, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park, Volcano Bay.

It marks the first major theme park opening in Orlando in nearly three decades.

