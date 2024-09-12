VIDEO: Mama black bear and her cubs pay surprise visit to Sanford neighborhood

Imagine waking up to find a group of black bears roaming through your neighborhood – that's exactly what one family in Seminole County experienced on Thursday morning.

A video taken in Sanford shows what appears to be a mother bear and her three cubs hanging out by a tree, rummaging through trash, and even one cub attempting to nibble on the family's outdoor in-ground light.

While spotting these curious creatures in places like your neighborhood may be surprising, wildlife officials said that it’s usually no cause for alarm. However, residents should secure items such as food, garbage, pet food, and bird feeders, as these can attract bears.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), black bears are not typically aggressive but will defend themselves if they feel threatened.

It's also important to keep dogs close when walking them and to be aware of your surroundings, to prevent a problem with the wild animal.

If you encounter a problem with a bear, spot one that is injured or deceased, or know of anyone feeding them, you’re asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).