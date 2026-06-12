2 children found unresponsive in Kissimmee pool, hospitalized, deputies say

The Brief Two children were found unresponsive in a pool at a residence in Kissimmee on Friday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a residence on Ruby Lane after receiving a 911 call about the unresponsive children. The two boys were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.



Two boys have been hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Friday at a residence in the 4700 block of Ruby Lane.

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What we know:

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. authorities received a 911 call about two children who were found unresponsive in a pool.

The boys were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

Investigators were at the scene talking with family members, who were visiting from out of state.

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What we don't know:

No other details about the incident have been released.