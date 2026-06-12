2 children found unresponsive in Kissimmee pool, hospitalized, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two boys have been hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened Friday at a residence in the 4700 block of Ruby Lane.
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What we know:
Shortly after 11:00 a.m. authorities received a 911 call about two children who were found unresponsive in a pool.
The boys were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
Investigators were at the scene talking with family members, who were visiting from out of state.
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What we don't know:
No other details about the incident have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.