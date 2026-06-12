3 dogs found dead in trailer at home in Cocoa, sheriff's office says

The Brief Three dogs have been found dead inside a trailer in Cocoa, Florida, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the address is the home where Jodi Cowan lived with her longtime boyfriend. Cowan died in May after she was viscously attacked by two aggressive dogs in that neighborhood. The cause of death for the dogs have not yet been determined, officials said.



The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three dogs who were found in a trailer at a home in Cocoa, Florida. It is believed to be the same home where Jodi Cowan, who died in May after she was viciously attacked by two aggressive dogs, lived with her longtime boyfriend, the sheriff's office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the cause of death for the three dogs was not immediately known.

The backstory:

Jodi Cowan was out late one night walking her dogs in the neighborhood when she was followed and attacked by two of her neighbor's pit bull dogs, the sheriff's office said. The attack was caught on camera and was brutal: she was knocked to the ground, mauled, and repeatedly attacked, officials said.

Jodi Cowan, 50, was killed after two dogs attacked her in a neighborhood, deputies say.

Linda Cutler, who owned the dogs, was arrested and booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, the sheriff's office said. Both dogs were confiscated by Animal Control and were scheduled to be euthanized.

Linda Cutler was denied bond after her dogs allegedly mauled a Florida woman to death.

Court records show this isn't the first time Cutler has had a run-in with the law concerning her two dogs. Records show she was previously cited for not vaccinating her dogs and for several incidents involving allegedly hurting people. According to investigators, Cutler knew the dogs frequently escaped from the yard and had previously bitten another person.