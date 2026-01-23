2 Lake Brantley students arrested for student threat; knife found in backpack, police say

The Brief Two students at Lake Brantley High School were arrested on Friday amid an investigation into a potential threat against a student. Police said a knife was found in a student's backpack. Both students were arrested and are facing charges, potentially as severe as premeditated attempted murder, police said.



Two students were arrested Friday at Lake Brantley High School for allegedly threatening another student – and could face charges of premeditated attempted murder, police said.

The Altamonte Police Department said it received information regarding a potential threat against another student and responded to the high school, which is part of Seminole County Public Schools.

Police said two students were identified and detained. A knife was reportedly found in one of the student's bags, as well as a note, police said.

The students' names, ages, nor details about the potential threat were released.

"This remains an open and active investigation. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are thankful for the strong relationship between our police department, the Seminole County School Board, and our law enforcement partners, whose quick response helped prevent a potentially serious incident," police said in a statement.

"We are deeply grateful to the individual whose courageous tip allowed law enforcement to take swift action. The situation was resolved safely thanks to the seamless collaboration between our school and law enforcement partners," the district said in a statement.

Good afternoon, Patriot families and students,

We want to provide you with information about an ongoing investigation we are working on with law enforcement. An anonymous tip came in about a student who was overheard mentioning their desire to harm another student at Lake Brantley High.

Law Enforcement engaged the student referenced in the tip and searched her belongings. A knife and a note were found, and she was taken into custody by the Altamonte Springs Police Department without incident. Additionally, another student was found to be involved and was also placed under arrest.

We are so thankful to the individual who used our anonymous reporting tools to share what they heard and prevented a possible crime. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and it takes all of us working together to keep our schools and communities safe. It is critically important to remember, if you see something, please say something. We are also grateful for the incredible partnership between our schools and law enforcement, and for their quick response to this tip and the actions that followed. As we mentioned above, this is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.