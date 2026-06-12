Watch live: Orlando Pulse Remembrance Ceremony 2026

The Brief It has been 10 years since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and more than 50 were hurt in the late-night shooting at the venue. The shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement after an hours-long standoff. Every year, the City of Orlando holds a Pulse Remembrance Ceremony. It is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.



Every year on June 12, the City of Orlando hosts a Pulse Remembrance Ceremony to remember, honor, and mourn the 49 people killed – and the more than 50 others hurt – in the Pulse Nightclub shooting. This year, 2026, marks 10 years since the mass shooting, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

This year's ceremony will include a performances by the Orlando Gay Chorus, Orlando Poet Laureate Camara Gaither, and other artists. The Angel Action Wings, a volunteer group, will also be part of the ceremony.

Watch live: Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson Street in Orlando.

Candlelight Ceremony

Following the ceremony, there will be a candlelight vigil where the names of the 49 victims will be read aloud.

Remembering the 49 angels

Image 1 of 49 ▼ Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe was killed in the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. (Source: City of Orlando)

Those lost during the Pulse shooting are known as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old.

Ahead of the 10-year remembrance, the City of Orlando released updated photos of the 49 Angels.

Akyra Monet Murray

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe

Angel Luis Candelario Padró

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Antonio Davon Brown

Brenda Marquez McCool

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

Cory James Connell

Darryl "DJ" Burt, II

Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)

Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)

Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)

Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)

Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez

Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jean Carlo Mendez Perez

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)

Jerry Wright

Joel Rayón Paniagua

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)

Juan Chavez Martinez

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

Juan Ramón Guerrero

Kimberly Jean Morris

Leroy Valentin Fernández

Luis D. Conde

Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Luis Sergio Vielma

Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)

Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)

Miguel Angel Honorato

Oscar Aracena

Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Shane Evan Tomlinson

Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández

Stanley Almodovar III

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)