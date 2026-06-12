Watch live: Orlando Pulse Remembrance Ceremony 2026
ORLANDO, Fla. - Every year on June 12, the City of Orlando hosts a Pulse Remembrance Ceremony to remember, honor, and mourn the 49 people killed – and the more than 50 others hurt – in the Pulse Nightclub shooting. This year, 2026, marks 10 years since the mass shooting, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.
This year's ceremony will include a performances by the Orlando Gay Chorus, Orlando Poet Laureate Camara Gaither, and other artists. The Angel Action Wings, a volunteer group, will also be part of the ceremony.
Watch live: Pulse Remembrance Ceremony
The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson Street in Orlando.
Candlelight Ceremony
Following the ceremony, there will be a candlelight vigil where the names of the 49 victims will be read aloud.
Remembering the 49 angels
Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe was killed in the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. (Source: City of Orlando)
Those lost during the Pulse shooting are known as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old.
Ahead of the 10-year remembrance, the City of Orlando released updated photos of the 49 Angels.
- Akyra Monet Murray
- Alejandro Barrios Martinez
- Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe
- Angel Luis Candelario Padró
- Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
- Antonio Davon Brown
- Brenda Marquez McCool
- Christopher Andrew Leinonen
- Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
- Cory James Connell
- Darryl "DJ" Burt, II
- Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)
- Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)
- Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.
- Enrique L. Rios Jr.
- Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)
- Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)
- Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez
- Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez
- Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez
- Jason Benjamin Josaphat
- Javier Jorge Reyes
- Jean Carlo Mendez Perez
- Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)
- Jerry Wright
- Joel Rayón Paniagua
- Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)
- Juan Chavez Martinez
- Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez
- Juan Ramón Guerrero
- Kimberly Jean Morris
- Leroy Valentin Fernández
- Luis D. Conde
- Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon
- Luis Omar Ocasio Capo
- Luis Sergio Vielma
- Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)
- Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)
- Miguel Angel Honorato
- Oscar Aracena
- Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"
- Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)
- Rodolfo Ayala Ayala
- Shane Evan Tomlinson
- Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández
- Stanley Almodovar III
- Tevin Eugene Crosby
- Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado
- Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)
The Source: The information and photo are from the City of Orlando.