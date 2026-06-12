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Watch live: Orlando Pulse Remembrance Ceremony 2026

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Remembering Pulse: 10 Years Later
Published June 12, 2026 4:30 PM EDT
Published June 12, 2026 4:30 PM EDT

The Brief

    • It has been 10 years since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
    • On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and more than 50 were hurt in the late-night shooting at the venue. The shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement after an hours-long standoff.
    • Every year, the City of Orlando holds a Pulse Remembrance Ceremony. It is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every year on June 12, the City of Orlando hosts a Pulse Remembrance Ceremony to remember, honor, and mourn the 49 people killed – and the more than 50 others hurt – in the Pulse Nightclub shooting. This year, 2026, marks 10 years since the mass shooting, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

This year's ceremony will include a performances by the Orlando Gay Chorus, Orlando Poet Laureate Camara Gaither, and other artists. The Angel Action Wings, a volunteer group, will also be part of the ceremony.

Watch live: Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson Street in Orlando.

Candlelight Ceremony

Following the ceremony, there will be a candlelight vigil where the names of the 49 victims will be read aloud.

Remembering the 49 angels

Image 1 of 49

Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe was killed in the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. (Source: City of Orlando)

Those lost during the Pulse shooting are known as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old.

Ahead of the 10-year remembrance, the City of Orlando released updated photos of the 49 Angels.

  • Akyra Monet Murray
  • Alejandro Barrios Martinez
  • Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe
  • Angel Luis Candelario Padró
  • Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
  • Antonio Davon Brown
  • Brenda Marquez McCool
  • Christopher Andrew Leinonen
  • Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
  • Cory James Connell
  • Darryl "DJ" Burt, II
  • Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)
  • Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)
  • Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.
  • Enrique L. Rios Jr.
  • Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)
  • Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)
  • Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez
  • Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez
  • Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez
  • Jason Benjamin Josaphat
  • Javier Jorge Reyes
  • Jean Carlo Mendez Perez
  • Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)
  • Jerry Wright
  • Joel Rayón Paniagua
  • Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)
  • Juan Chavez Martinez
  • Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez
  • Juan Ramón Guerrero
  • Kimberly Jean Morris
  • Leroy Valentin Fernández
  • Luis D. Conde
  • Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon
  • Luis Omar Ocasio Capo
  • Luis Sergio Vielma
  • Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)
  • Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)
  • Miguel Angel Honorato
  • Oscar Aracena
  • Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"
  • Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)
  • Rodolfo Ayala Ayala
  • Shane Evan Tomlinson
  • Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández
  • Stanley Almodovar III
  • Tevin Eugene Crosby
  • Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado
  • Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)

The Source: The information and photo are from the City of Orlando.

Remembering Pulse: 10 Years Later