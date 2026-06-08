Young sisters killed in shooting at Orange County apartment remembered: Always smiling, family says

The Brief A Florida father allegedly shot and killed his two young daughters inside their Orange County apartment before ultimately turning the gun on himself, officials said. Tiana Watts, 2, and her 11-month-old sister, Jaliyah Watts were found dead inside the apartment. Their dad, 33-year-old Bryant Watts, was also found dead inside the apartment, officials said. A family member described the girls as bundles of joy: "Every time you saw them, there was just a smile on their face," said LeRoy Jackson III.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two young girls who were shot and killed inside their home last Friday – allegedly by their father, who is suspected of then shooting and killing himself.

Bryant Watts, 33, is alleged to have shot and killed his two daughters – Tiana Watts, 2, and Jaliyah Watts, 11 months old – inside their apartment on South Rio Grande Avenue, before turning the gun on himself.

The backstory:

Last Friday, deputies responded to the apartment after receiving 911 calls regarding a man who was allegedly chasing a woman with a gun. That woman was able to get away, but expressed concern about her children inside the apartment. Moments later, several gunshots were heard from inside the apartment.

Deputies found Bryant dead inside the apartment. The two girls were rushed to the hospital, where they died, officials said.

According to court records, Bryant was arrested in February 2026 on a warrant related to a November 2025 domestic dispute. He was charged with battery. A witness reported seeing Bryant physically hit the girls' mom while she was holding an infant in her arms. The report said the woman was able to escape the vehicle.

Tiana and Jaliyah remembered as bundles of joy

What they're saying:

LeRoy Jackson III, the girls' grand uncle, told FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger that both Tiana and Jaliyah were bundles of joy.

"Every time you saw them, there was just a smile on their face. Every time they'd greet you, it was with just open arms," he told FOX 35. He has created a GoFundMe to help support the family.

He said his niece Jasmine, who is the mother of the girls, is facing the unimaginable.

"She's still fighting and living to continue on the legacy of Tiana and Jaliyah. Her kids were her life. She really loved those kids," LeRoy Jackson III said.

A candlelight vigil

He said a candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m., and will be held outside of the apartment complex where the shooting happened. He said anyone who would like to attend can.