World Cup on FOX 35: How to stream our local newscasts during the matches

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to FOX – and FOX 35 is your home for several of the matches, including the U.S. Men's National Team. You don't have to miss your local news: All of our newscasts will stream live in the free FOX Local app and other streaming apps, at FOX35Orlando.com, and WOGX.com. Some will broadcast on our sister station, WRBW FOX 35 Plus, during matches. Stream on YouTube: You can also watch Good Day Orlando, Good Day Orlando Xtra, FOX 35 News+, Florida Live, and the late newscasts on our 24/7 YouTube Channel.



FOX and FOX 35 is your home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup! Between June 11 and July 29, 48 teams from around the world will compete in a total of 104 matches at 16 stadiums – all culminating with the 2026 World Cup Final.

While the World Cup is underway – and we're excited about it – you can still get your local news, weather, and traffic updates anytime in the FOX Local app, on FOX35Orlando.com, and on the FOX 35 YouTube page. Some of our newscasts will also broadcast on our sister station, WRBW FOX 35 Plus.

How to stream Good Day Orlando, FOX 35 local newscasts

There are several ways to stream FOX 35's newscasts, including Good Day Orlando, Good Day Orlando Xtra, FOX 35 News+, Florida Live, The 407, and FOX 35 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and the Late News at 11 p.m.

Download the free FOX Local ap p (available on mobile, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, other streaming platforms)

Bookmark www.FOX35Orlando.com/live

Some newscasts will broadcast on WRBW FOX 35 News Plus. Check listings here

Stream FOX 35 24/7 on YouTube.

Download the FOX Local app