2 Lake Brantley High School students arrested in alleged student attack plot

Two Seminole County students were arrested after police said she brought a knife to school with the intent of harming another student.

What we know:

Two Lake Brantley High School students – ages 14 and 15 – are facing two charges after police said they allegedly threatened to harm another student. The students were identified as best friends.

FOX 35 is not naming these girls due to their age.

At 5:10 a.m., Jan. 23, a school resource officer was made aware of the planned attack, Altamonte Springs Police said. After investigating a tip that allegedly claimed a student was planning to harm another student, police identified a 15-year-old female student who they believed to be involved in the planned attack.

Detectives went to the girl's home around 6:50 a.m. to question her. The girl denied contacting anyone, saying law enforcement had previously taken her phone and denied having any knowledge of the tip. She arrived at school later that day.

When the girl was called into the school's assistant principal's office, the assistant principal told investigators the girl didn't have her backpack with her.

The assistant principal asked the girl if she thought about hurting herself or anyone else, the arrest report said. Much of that conversation – which the assistant principal told to police – was redacted from public view of the report. An investigator's interview with a district mental health counselor and the investigator's interview with the 15-year-old girl was also redacted.

In a letter to parents, the school previously said a knife and a note were found in one of the student's bags.

Based on its investigation, Altamonte Springs Police charged the 15-year-old girl with attempted homicide and possession of a weapon on school property. The 15-year-old's statements and attitude were not consistent with those of an innocent person explaining the facts in this investigation, the report said. The 14-year-old girl was charged as an accessory to these crimes, police said.

Both girls were taken to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center for processing, the report said.