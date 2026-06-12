Brevard County woman accused of driving toward children, calling it 'target practice'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County woman is accused of trying to run over a group of children and calling it 'target practice' earlier this month, according to the Cocoa Police Department.
What we know:
Pamela Dresser, 59, of Cocoa, "swerved" her vehicle toward four children who were playing on the sidewalk, according to an affidavit. She then made a comment referring to it as "target practice" and yelled racial slurs, the report said.
Pamela Dresser (Credit: Brevard County Jail)
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When officers arrived and talked to Dresser, she denied swerving toward the children. She told police she made a wide turn to avoid a cart in the road and then entered a gravel lot and performed "donuts," according to the report.
Dresser admitted to making the target practice comment, but she told officers that it was a joke, the report said.
Police also said that Dresser threatened officers.
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Dresser was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail.
According to the affidavit, she faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and corruption by threat against a public servant.
The Source: This story was written with information from Brevard County court documents.