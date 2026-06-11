Orlando City free World Cup watch party: What to know, how to attend

The Brief Orlando City SC is hosting a soccer celebration festival throughout the 2026 World Cup at Pointe Orlando. There will be Orlando City SC player meet and greets, including with the team mascot, Kingston. The event is free, though people are asked to RSVP. Parking, food, drink will be extra costs.



Orlando City SC is hosting a massive free World Cup-inspired fan festival at Point Orlando, broadcasting all 104 matches, culminating with the World Cup Final on July 19.

Here is what to know, what to expect, and how to attend.

A festival for the fans

What to expect:

The Orlando Soccer Celebration will run from June 11 to July 19, marking the start and end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here is what fans can expect:

Meet-and-greets with current Orlando City and Orlando Pride players, as well as club legends — like Marta — and Kingston, the official team mascot.

Restaurants will showcase drinks, dishes inspired by the countries competing in the tournament.

Immersive fan experiences

Live music, fan presentations, and giveaways.

An Orlando City pop-up store for exclusive gear.

"This summer is a historic moment for the game in the United States, and we wanted to create an experience that matches that global energy while staying true to our city and our club." — Pedro Araujo, Chief Marketing Officer for Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride

Here's where to watch the game

Sports & Social Live! at The Point Orlando, located on the second level, will be the main area to watch the World Cup matches. There will be indoor and outdoor viewing.

There will be at least 5 special events hosted at Pointe Orlando's main plaza. Click here for details.

Free, but make sure to RSVP ahead of time

There is no cost to attend the viewing parties, but organizers are asking people to reserve their spot ahead of time.

Orlando Soccer Celebration Schedule

Friday, June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia – 3:00 p.m.

USA vs. Paraguay – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Brazil vs. Morocco – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 19

USA vs. Australia – 3:00 p.m.

Brazil vs. Haiti – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs. England – 5:00 p.m.

Croatia vs. Ghana – 5:00 p.m.

Colombia vs. Portugal – 7:30 p.m.

Jordan vs. Argentina – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final – 3:00 p.m.

The Pointe Orlando: Hours, where to park

Because kickoff times vary throughout the tournament, the venue is keeping extended hours so you won't miss a single minute of the action:

Sunday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – Midnight

Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Parking

There is a paid parking garage at Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

Parking rates:

$6 - 0-2 hours

$8.50 - 2-3 hours

$11.50 - 3+ hours

$21 - Overnight

$20+ - Valet

Parking validation: Some bars and restaurants will validate parking. Make sure to check with the venue for parking validation details, limits, and/or restrictions.